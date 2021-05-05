Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.