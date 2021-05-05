THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $315,039.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005294 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

