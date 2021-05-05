Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €62.46

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.46 ($73.48).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €54.98 ($64.68). 950,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €56.23 and a 200 day moving average of €52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.