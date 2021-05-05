Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $252,251.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $504.15 or 0.00883484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 68,910 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

