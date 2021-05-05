Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $99.47

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 5,573,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. JD.com has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

