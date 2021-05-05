Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.40. 19,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

