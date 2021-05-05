Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE GE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

