Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 365,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

