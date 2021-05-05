Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 86,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,627. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

