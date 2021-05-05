Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 86,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,627. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
