Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,543 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,072. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

