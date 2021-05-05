Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $219,353.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $219,353.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

