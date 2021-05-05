The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.98. 249,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $19,552,504. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

