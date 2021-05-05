Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $39,826.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00265098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.15 or 0.01158610 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00733307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,721.23 or 0.99852188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,005,677,244 coins and its circulating supply is 748,658,110 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

