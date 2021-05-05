Ink (INK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,644.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $2,644.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00265098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.15 or 0.01158610 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00733307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,721.23 or 0.99852188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.