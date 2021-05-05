Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,465 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 205,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 623,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

