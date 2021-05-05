$44.81 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $44.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $43.45. 925,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,577. JFrog has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

