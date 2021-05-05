Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average is $208.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

