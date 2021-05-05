M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 1,818 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $132.94. 265,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

