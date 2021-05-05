iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $71,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 121,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 368,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 108,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

