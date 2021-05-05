Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.8% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 1,082,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.