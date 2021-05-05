Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $111.19. 156,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.