Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

