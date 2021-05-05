Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 288,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

