Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

