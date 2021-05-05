Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.38. 16,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.