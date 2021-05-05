Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04. The company has a market cap of $292.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

