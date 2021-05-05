Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
