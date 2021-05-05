MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

