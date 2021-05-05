MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of CIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.82.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.