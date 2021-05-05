Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UAA traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,742. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

