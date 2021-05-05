Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,479 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.03. 545,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,090. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98.

