Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 186.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

