Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

BGFV traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. The company has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $585,588.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,208 shares in the company, valued at $821,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

