Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.