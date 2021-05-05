Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 174,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 439,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

