Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.50. 908,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.50.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
