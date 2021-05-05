Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.50. 908,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.