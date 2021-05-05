HAPI (HAPI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.87 or 0.00200308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

