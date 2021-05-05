Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,861. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

