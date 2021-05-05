Maro (MARO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,376.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $189.43 million and $12,376.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 938,592,755 coins and its circulating supply is 481,567,599 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

