REVV Market Cap Tops $66.16 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, REVV has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

