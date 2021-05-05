Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $65.91

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 315,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

