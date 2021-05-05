Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

EXC traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 559,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,509. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

