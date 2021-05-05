Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. 722,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,731 shares of company stock worth $7,157,147. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

