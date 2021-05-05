Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.74 million.

CVLT stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 443,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.