Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 157,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

