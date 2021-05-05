Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

