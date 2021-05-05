Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

FSP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 250,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

