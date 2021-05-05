894 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 894 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.