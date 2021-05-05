BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 67,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

