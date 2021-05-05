BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

