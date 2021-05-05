BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 6,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
