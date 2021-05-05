BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 6,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,536. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

